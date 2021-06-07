‘Rebel’ Season 1 and Series Finale: Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

ABC’s first and only season of Rebel will conclude with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Episode nine, “Trial Day,” will air at 9pm ET/PT followed by episode 10, “36 Hours,” at 10pm ET/PT.

Katey Sagal stars as Erin Brockovich, John Corbett plays Grady Bello, Lex Scott Davis is Cassidy, and Tamala Jones is Lana. Andy Garcia plays Cruz, Ariela Barer is Ziggy, James Lesure is Benji, Kevin Zegers is Nate, and Sam Palladio stars as Luke.

The series finale guest stars include Matthew Glave, Daniella Garcia, Abigail Spencer, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Mary McDonnell, Nina Millin, and Adam Arkin.

“Trial Day” Plot: Rebel’s personal life becomes headline news and she begrudgingly distances herself from the Stonemore Medical trial.

“36 Hours” Plot: Rebel, Cruz, Lana and Ziggy round up an army of support to bring the Stonemore Medical case to a close on the series finale.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.