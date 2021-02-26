CBS’s MacGyver welcomes back David Dastmalchian as Murdoc and Joe Pantoliano as Andrews for season five episode 10, “Diamond + Quake + Carbon + Comms + Tower.” Directed by Michael Martinez from a script by Andrew Karlsruher and Andrew Klein, episode 10 is set to air on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Lucas Till stars as Angus “Mac” MacGyver, Tristin Mays plays Riley Davis, and Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer. Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

“Diamond + Quake + Carbon + Comms + Tower” Plot: While on a mission to hunt down a Codex lead, Mac and the team discover Murdoc (Dastmalchian) hacked their comms and has recorded them for months. Now, Mac and the team must stop Murdoc, who is working with Andrews (Pantoliano), as they plot to kill thousands and reveal each Phoenix member’s most-guarded secrets.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.