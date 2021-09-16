‘Skymed’ Medical Drama Greenlit at Paramount+

Paramount+ is adding Skymed, a one-hour medical drama created by Julie Puckrin, to their lineup. The premium service announced production is now underway in Manitoba and Ontario on Skymed‘s 10 episode first season.

“This show was inspired by the real-life experiences of my sister and brother-in-law, who met flying air ambulances in the north,” stated Puckrin. “Together with a talented team of writers, we created relatable characters full of hope, compassion and resilience. I am thrilled to be working with such an incredible and diverse cast to bring these exciting, emotional stories to life.”

The cast of season one includes Natasha Calis (Nurses), Ace (Aason) Nadjiwan (Batwoman), Morgan Holmstrom (Siberia), Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew), and Thomas Elms (The Order). Mercedes Morris (Between), Kheon Clarke (Riverdale), Rebecca Kwan (Taken), Braeden Clarke (Outlander), and Aaron Ashmore (Killjoys) also star.

“Julie has brilliantly imagined these characters who are not only dealing with demanding, high-pressure circumstances, they’re also dealing with the ups and downs of their lives as they come into their own,” said Vanessa Piazza, executive producer, Piazza Entertainment. “We are proud to partner with Paramount+, CBS Studios and CBC, and look forward to introducing these characters to audiences.”

Puckrin executive produces along with Vanessa Piazza, Ron Murphy, Gillian Hormel, Kyle Irving, and Lisa Meeches. Steve Adelson is directing the pilot. The series is produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with CBC and CBS Studios.

Paramount+ released the following description of Skymed:

“Life, death and drama at 20,000 feet, Skymed weaves together intense character journeys and high-stakes medical rescues, as we follow the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. They’re all in over their heads, and on their own, with no one to rely on but each other.”







