‘The Thing About Pam’ Preview: Photos, Trailer, Cast and Premiere Date

Two-time Oscar winner Renee Zellweger stars in NBC’s The Thing About Pam, a limited series based on the incredible true story of convicted murderer Pam Hupp. Zellweger physically transforms to star as Pam in the six-episode series that recalls the events surrounding the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Betsy’s husband, Russ, was convicted of the crime but was later exonerated after new evidence was presented.

Betsy Faria’s trial introduced the world to Pam Hupp who, it turned out, was implicated in Betsy’s murder. Hupp provided testimony in Russ’ trial that initially helped get him convicted. She’s currently serving life in prison for the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger and has been charged with Faria’s murder.

The cast of The Thing About Pam includes Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke, and Mac Brandt. Zellweger and showrunner Jenny Klein serve as executive producers along with Carmella Casinelli, Mary-Margaret Kunze, Scott Winant, Jessika Borsiczky, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold.

The limited series is a Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Big Picture Co. production.

“When you think about what qualifies something as a ‘must watch,’ I’m not sure you could do any better than the undeniable trifecta of Renee Zellweger, Blumhouse and Dateline,” stated Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content. “The twists and turns of this saga are truly stranger than fiction, and in the hands of this incredibly talented artistic team, this series will bring a completely new perspective to a story that has already captivated millions.”

The Thing About Pam will premiere on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10pm.

The Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

NBC’s The Thing About Pam is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. He was later exonerated. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp.

A thorough examination of the scheme was featured on several episodes of Dateline NBC, becoming one of the most popular topics to ever air on the hit NBC franchise. It also became the subject of a popular 2019 podcast, “The Thing About Pam,” which remains one of the most downloaded podcasts on Apple Podcasts.