‘Walker’ Episode 2 Photos, Plot, Cast, Trailer and Air Date

The CW’s Walker, a reworking of the ’90s series Walker, Texas Ranger, premiered on January 21, 2021 with Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki taking on the title role. Having never watched an episode of the original series, I can’t comment on how close this new Walker series is to the original which starred Chuck Norris. What we did learn in season one episode one is that in this version Walker will be dealing with the death of his wife, his estrangement from his kids after being away on a case for almost a year, and getting to know his new partner played by The 100‘s Lindsey Morgan.

Up next, episode two directed by Steve Robin from a script by Anna Fricke. “Back in the Saddle” will air on January 28, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

In addition to Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, the season one cast includes Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I) as Arlo, Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) as Robin, Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Liam, Molly Hagan (Herman’s Head) as Abeline, and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) as Bohnam. Coby Bell (The Gifted) plays Captain Larry James, Lindsey Morgan is Micki, and Jeff Pierre (Once Upon a Time) plays Trey Barnett.

“Back in the Saddle” Plot: WALKER TRIES TO RECONNECT WITH HIS CHILDREN – Walker (Padalecki) continues to try to reconnect with his family but finds that his kids have developed new routines with Liam (Allen). Back at work, Captain James (Bell) tells Walker he needs to get recertified to be a Ranger, but old memories of Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) hinder his progress.

Micki (Morgan) investigates a suspicious fire.

The Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Walker stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.