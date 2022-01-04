TNT’s just released a gripping new trailer for the third season of the sci-fi drama Snowpiercer. The new season is set to premiere on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 9pm ET/PT and teases a brighter future ahead for the survivors.

Season three stars Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly as Melanie, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs as Layton, Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford, Rowan Blanchard as Alexandra, and Emmy nominee Alison Wright as Ruth. The cast also includes Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Emmy nominee Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg.

TNT released the following description of the new season:

“At the end of Snowpiercer season two, Layton (Diggs) and Ruth (Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Urbina) and Alexandra (Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars.

Season three picks up with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car ‘pirate train’ in search of Melanie (Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return.”

Season three’s executive producers include Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson. The original film’s producers – Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi – are also involved as executive producers.







