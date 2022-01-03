‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Episode 7 Photos: Preview of “Between Sleep and Awake”

NBC’s The Blacklist returns from its month-long winter break with season nine episode seven, “Between Sleep and Awake.” Episode seven is set to air on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season nine will be moving to Fridays at 8pm beginning February 25th.

In addition to James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, the season nine cast includes Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Laura Sohn as Alina Park, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper.

“Between Sleep and Awake” Plot: In a series of flashbacks, Ressler recalls his actions in the aftermath of Elizabeth Keen’s death.

Season 9 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

“In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.”