Sofia Vergara to Star in ‘Griselda’ Limited Series at Netflix

Four-time Emmy Award nominee Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) is confirmed to star in and executive produce Griselda, a limited series based on the life of Griselda Blanco set up at Netflix. Vergara and executive producer Luis Balaguer have been developing a series about Blanco – a notorious cartel boss known as the Cocaine Godmother – for the past eight years. Netflix picked up the series as part of writer/executive producer Eric Newman’s deal with the streaming service.

Andrés Baiz (Narcos: México) will direct all six episodes of the limited series and also executive produce.

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about,” said Vergara. “We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen.”

“Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences,” explained Newman.

Ingrid Escajeda (Justified, Empire) is on board as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Escajeda and executive producer Doug Miro co-wrote the first episode. Carlo Bernard also executive produces.

“Eric Newman has deftly brought to life among the most dynamic characters and stories on screen today. We’re excited to continue on this creative path with him and for this collaboration with Sofia Vergara — a force in entertainment and a world-beloved talent. With an incredible team at the helm — we can’t wait for the world to see how Ingrid Escajeda, Doug Miro, and Andrés Baiz take on the twists and turns of Griselda Blanco’s epic story,” stated Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s Vice President, UCAN Scripted Series.

Although Griselda focuses on drug trafficking and cartels, Netflix’s announcement of the series explicitly stated “it is not a spinoff and has no association or crossover to the Narcos franchise.”

Netflix provided the following description of Griselda:

“Griselda chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the ‘Black Widow.'”







