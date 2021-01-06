‘Legacies’ Season 3 Episode 1: Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

The Covid-19 pandemic cut short season two of The CW’s Legacies and left multiple plotlines dangling, including Hope and Landon’s fates. Season three episode one might not provide all the answers we desire, but it does give the kids of the Salvatore Boarding School a chance to show off their athletic skills.

Season three episode one was directed by Jeffrey Hunt from a script by Penny Cox and Cynthia Adarkwa. “We’re Not Worthy” will air on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT, immediately following the series premiere of Walker starring Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki.

The cast includes Danielle Rose Russell plays Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd is Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant is Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse plays Milton “MG” Greasley, and Aria Shahghasemi stars as Landon Kirby. Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael, Chris Lee is Kaleb, Leo Howard is Ethan Mac, Ben Levin is Jed, and Matthew Davis plays Alaric Saltzman.

“We’re Not Worthy” Plot: LET THE GAMES BEGIN — In order to get a handle on some urgencies at the school, Alaric (Davis) sends the students off-campus for their first-ever field day. But when a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent.

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within The Vampire Diaries universe, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

In season two, Hope Mikaelson returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman. Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman, MG, Rafael, and Kaleb and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon, into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit … and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore.

As season three begins, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope Mikaelson will be forced to fight fate itself.