Solar Opposites Teaser Trailer: Aliens Attempt to Fit in on Earth

Hulu’s just unveiled a teaser trailer for the animated alien series, Solar Opposites. The new series comes from Justin Roiland (co-creator of Rick and Morty) and Mike McMahan (former head writer Rick and Morty) and features Roiland voicing one of the aliens who winds up on Earth.

The voice cast also features Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, and Thomas Middleditch.

Season one guest cast voice actors include Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Andrew Matarazzo, Andy Daly, Calum Worthy, Chris Cox, Christina Hendricks, and Echo Kellum. Eric Bauza, Gary Anthony Williams, Gideon Adlon, Jacob Vargus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeannie Elias, Jesse Mendel, Jon Barinholtz, Karan Brar, Kari Wahlgren, Ken Marino, and Liam Cunningham also lend their voices to the animated series.

Maurice LaMarche, Miguel Sandoval, Nat Faxon, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Phil LaMarr, Rainn Wilson, Rob Schrab, Ryan Ridley, Sagan McMahan, Thomas Barbusca, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Kenny, Vargus Mason, and Wendi McLendon-Covey are also confirmed as guest cast voice actors.

Solar Opposites will arrive on Hulu on May 8, 2020. All episodes will be available at once for binge-watching.

“Solar Opposites is coming! We can only show you the teaser right now, but the whole season will be out in a matter of weeks! Stay inside and stay healthy so you can watch and love this show and call us geniuses and all that shit,” said Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan.

Roiland, McMahan, and Josh Bycel executive produce season one.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Middleditch) and Jesse (Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff.

Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.









