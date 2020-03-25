FBI: Most Wanted Season 1 Episode 10 Photos: Preview of “Silkworm”

The team tracks a traitor on CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season one episode 10. Directed by Ken Girotti from a script by Dwain Worrell, episode 10 will air on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season one stars Julian McMahon as Jess LeCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye. Yaya Gosselin, Lorne Cardinal, and Irene Bedard are season one recurring guest stars.

Episode 10 guest stars include Kendra Guillaume, Rain Valdez, Irene Bedard, Joshua Malina, Ivory Aquino, Zaan Kathal Yufox, and Manny Perez. Jennifer Brito, Scott Foster, Molly Lloyd, Will Tomi, Daniel May, Jade Wu, and Kelvin Han Yee also guest star.

“Silkworm” Plot – After a former counter-intelligence officer is caught leaking classified information to a foreign government and attacks his former partners, the team must track him down before he escapes the country.







The Season 1 Plot:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”