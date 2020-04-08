Friends‘ Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming comedy series, Space Force. Kudrow is the newest member of the ensemble that’s led by Steve Carell and features John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, and Ben Schwartz. Carell co-created the comedy with The Office‘s Greg Daniels.

Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake also star in the timely half-hour comedy. Howard Klein/3Arts (The Office) is on board as an executive producer.

Kudrow will be playing Maggie Naird, the wife of Steve Carell’s General Mark R. Naird. Maggie is a Washington Air Force wife who has sublimated parts of herself to her husband’s career for two decades. But as he takes on his biggest challenge, she is growing in a different direction.

Space Force lands on Netflix on May 29, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

Space Force is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky-high and the ambitions even higher.