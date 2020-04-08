“Ride or Die,” CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted‘s second of back-to-back episodes, airs on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. Season one episode 12 was directed by John David Cole from a script by Jerome Hairston (story by Hairston and Gina Gionfriddo).

Season one stars Julian McMahon as Jess LeCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye. Yaya Gosselin, Lorne Cardinal, and Irene Bedard are season one recurring guest stars.

Episode 12 guest stars include Irene Bedard, Ana Osorio, Ash Santos, Sasha Feldman, and Ward Horton. Monica Wyche, Suni Reyes, Nicolette Gosselin, Christopher Shyer, Julio Trinidad, Blake Price, and Alexa Rhea Butler also guest star.

“Ride or Die” Plot – After a manipulative student commits murder in a fit of jealousy, the team races to capture her before she escapes across the border. Also, Jess teaches Tali how to stand up to bullies.







The Season 1 Plot:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”