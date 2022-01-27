‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 5 Photos: “Heart and Soul” Preview

NBC’s This Is Us season six episode four filled in some gaps in Jack’s backstory by focusing on his relationship with his mother. Season six episode five appears to focus on Kevin’s relationship with Cassidy Sharp (played by returning guest star Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon a Time) and is set to air on Tuesdays, February 1, 2022.

The sixth and final season stars Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as

Kevin, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson, and Chris Sullivan as Toby.

“Heart and Soul” Plot: Kevin visits the construction site. Malik and Deja share controversial news at dinner.

The Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson).

This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.







