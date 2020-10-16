‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Earns an Early Season 4 Renewal Order

CBS All Access just gave fans of Star Trek: Discovery a reason to celebrate. Only one day after season three premiered on the premium subscription service, CBS All Access officially announced the series has been renewed for season four.

The announcement was accompanied by a video featuring series stars Sonequa Martin-Green (“Commander Michael Burnham”) and Doug Jones (“Commander Saru”) along with executive producers/co-showrunners Alex Kurtman and Michelle Paradise. Martin-Green and Jones had the honor of announcing filming will begin on season four on November 2, 2020, and both actors were practically giddy over the prospect of being united with their Star Trek family.

The season three cast also includes Anthony Rapp (“Lt. Commander Paul Stamets”), Mary Wiseman (“Ensign Sylvia Tilly”), Wilson Cruz (“Dr. Hugh Culber”), and David Ajala (“Cleveland ‘Book’ Booker”). Blu del Barrio (“Adira”) and Ian Alexander (“Gray”) guest star, and Michelle Yeoh (“Philippa Georgiou”) is a season three special guest star.

New episodes of the 13-episode third season will be available each Thursday.

The Season 3 Plot:

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.







