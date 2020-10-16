‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Episode 16: Photos, Plot and Trailer

With just five new episodes left, The CW’s Supernatural season 15 episode 16 finds the brothers revisiting a case from years ago. Directed by Amyn Kaderali from a script by Meghan Fitzmartin, “Drag Me Away (From You)” will air on October 22, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The final season cast includes Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester, Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, Misha Collins as Castiel, and Alexander Calvert as Jack.

“Drag Me Away (From You)” Plot: FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago.

Details on Supernatural Season 15, Courtesy of The CW:

“The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as Supernatural enters its final season. Sam and Dean and the angel Castiel have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean.

In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode.

Now, heading into their 15th season, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with… anything they’ve ever imagined: God himself.”