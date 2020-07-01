‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Animated Series to Arrive in August

CBS All Access’ newest addition to the Star Trek franchise, Star Trek: Lower Decks, will premiere on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The half-hour animated comedy’s first season will consist of 10 episodes, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays to subscribers of the digital video on-demand/live streaming service.

In addition to announcing the premiere date, CBS All Access released the teaser poster for season one.

The voice cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks includes Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Noël Wells (Master of None), and Eugene Cordero (Central Park). Dawnn Lewis (The Simpsons), Jerry O’Connell (Billions), Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy), and Gillian Vigman (Life Sentence) also lend their voices to the new animated comedy series.

The series, which marks the first animated show to join the Star Trek franchise, was created by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz also serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of CBS All Acess:

Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, includes “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” “Ensign Brad Boimler,” “Ensign Tendi,” and “Ensign Rutherford.” The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” “Commander Jack Ransom,” “Lieutenant Shaxs,” and “Doctor T’Ana.”







