‘Archer,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ 2020 [email protected] Plans Announced

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, Kayvan Novak as Nandor, and Natasia Demetriou as Nadja in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ (Photo by Russ Martin/FX)

FX Networks will be hosting panels with Archer and What We Do in the Shadows cast members during [email protected], the virtual version of the 2020 San Diego Comic-Con. This year’s Con was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped networks and studios from moving forward with plans to promote their shows and films during a safer, fan-friendly virtual event.

[email protected] will take place over the same weekend SDCC was planned to run: July 23rd through July 26th. Fans will be able to take part in the [email protected] virtual experience via Comic-Con’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon.

FX released the following details of their [email protected] panels:

Archer (FXX) – Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m. PT
Who says staying home is boring? Archer, FXX’s award-winning animated comedy, returns for its 11th season later this year and follows Sterling Archer and his return to the spy world after a three-year coma. But first, join the voice cast of Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, plus executive producer Casey Willis for a lively discussion and the reveal of not-to-be-missed details about the new season!

What We Do in the Shadows (FX) – Saturday, July 25 at 5 p.m. PT
Named “TV’s best comedy” by The Hollywood Reporter, What We Do in the Shadows is a documentary-style look into the lives of four vampires and their loyal familiar who, in a surprising twist, is a descendant of famed vampire slayer Van Helsing. Join us in raising a glass of regular human alcohol beer to the sharp-toothed cast – Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén – and the creative team for a spirited discussion hosted by special guest, Haley Joel Osment.




