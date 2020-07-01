A&E’s set an August 4, 2020 premiere date for two new series – What’s It Worth? and Extreme Unboxing. Jeff Foxworthy hosts the half-hour series What’s It Worth? and executive produces alongside Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Simon Thomas, Rich Sirop, Larry Burns, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Sean Gottlieb.

What’s It Worth? will air back-to-back episodes beginning at 9pm ET/PT on August 4th, with Extreme Unboxing set for 10pm ET/PT. A&E previously announced the two-hour live series What’s It Worth? Live will debut this fall.

“A&E has been always been a leader in the transactional programming space and we are excited to bring viewers along on a hunt for hidden treasures in these two new series,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, A&E Network. “The on-going partnership with Jeff Foxworthy, a one of a kind collector, in both What’s It Worth? and What’s It Worth? Live allows us to expand on the traditional genre with a modern and digital twist.

Additionally, giving viewers a look into the fascinating world of pallet flipping, Extreme Unboxing showcases the savviness of these entrepreneurs in a never before seen way.”

Details on A&E’s New Unscripted Series:

What’s It Worth?

Premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, August 4 at 9pm ET/PT

Over the course of ten 30-minute episodes, comedian and collector Jeff Foxworthy will scour the country in search of hidden treasures held by everyday people who are hoping to strike it big. From the comfort of their homes, Foxworthy and a team of experts may visit your state, town or even someone you know to examine a variety of heirlooms, trinkets and treasures to help people determine if they are sitting on a gold mine, or if they are just holding on to items for sentimental value.

With objects ranging from pop-culture keepsakes to historical relics and odd mementos, viewers will be surprised by what is uncovered as they hear the personal stories behind these hidden treasures, some of which are equally as impressive as the dollar value that’s revealed.

Extreme Unboxing

Premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, August 4 at 10pm ET/PT

A&E’s Extreme Unboxing follows a group of larger-than-life personalities from across the country as they buy liquidated merchandise for pennies on the dollar and unbox it with hopes for big profits. Risking their own money to bid on and win the best boxes at the best prices, pallets are delivered to their homes for the big reveal. Each group digs through hundreds, sometimes thousands, of items on the hunt for retail gold.

