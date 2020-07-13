‘Perry Mason’ Season 1 Episode Guide: Details on Episodes 5 – 8

HBO’s released plot descriptions for the final four episodes of Perry Mason season one. The first season of the critically acclaimed drama will wrap up with episode eight airing on August 9, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys (The Americans) in the title role. John Lithgow plays Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan, Juliet Rylance is Della Street, Tatiana Maslany is Sister Alice McKeegan, Chris Chalk is Paul Drake, and Shea Whigham plays Pete Strickland. Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcón, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick also star in the first season.

Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald developed the series based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, and director Timothy Van Patten executive produce. Series star Matthew Rhys and Aida Rodgers serve as producers.

Perry Mason Season 1 Episodes:

Episode 5: “Chapter Five”

Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

While Mason (Matthew Rhys) and Della (Juliet Rylance) run a solemn errand up north, Strickland (Shea Whigham) tracks down the sergeant originally assigned to the Dodson case. Before returning to L.A., Mason drops in on his ex-wife Linda (Gretchen Mol) and son Teddy (Cooper Friedman), hoping to make amends for his recent shortcomings. Disturbed by Emily’s (Gayle Rankin) blind faith in Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany) and her new lawyer, Frank Dillon (Matt Malloy), Della sets out to find Mrs. Dodson more capable legal representation.

Written by Eleanor Burgess; directed by Deniz Gamze Ergüven.

Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

As Emily’s (Gayle Rankin) trial begins and a damning witness testimony takes center stage, Mason (Matthew Rhys) attempts to recover from a shaky start. Meanwhile, in their search for clues that might lead to an exoneration, Della (Juliet Rylance) and Strickland (Shea Whigham) investigate a potential connection between Detective Ennis (Andrew Howard) and Charlie’s kidnappers. Later, Mason considers betraying Drake’s (Chris Chalk) trust to give his client an edge in court, and Birdy (Lili Taylor) urges Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany) to scrap her Easter Sunday plan before it’s too late.

Written by Kevin J. Hynes; directed by Deniz Gamze Ergüven.

Debut date: SUNDAY, AUG. 2 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Hoping to expose the hidden link between the Radiant Assembly’s staggering debt and Charlie’s ransom, Mason (Matthew Rhys) puts Herman Baggerly (Robert Patrick) on the stand. Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany) faces mounting pressure from the church elders about her promises for a “resurrection.” Strickland loses track of a key witness, while Drake’s (Chris Chalk) detective work opens a new avenue in the case.

Written by Howard Korder; directed by Tim Van Patten.

Debut date: SUNDAY, AUG. 9 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

After the team receives some unvarnished critique from Hamilton Burger (Justin Kirk), Della (Juliet Rylance) presents an increasingly stubborn Mason (Matthew Rhys) with her case for putting Emily (Gayle Rankin) on the stand. As the sensational trial winds to a close, Mason, Strickland (Shea Whigham), Della, and Drake (Chris Chalk) attempt to tie up loose ends – and set the stage for their futures.

Written by Rolin Jones & Ron Fitzgerald & Kevin J. Hynes; directed by Tim Van Patten.

The Plot:

1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong. Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, the series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.







