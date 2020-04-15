Disney+ will be celebrating May the Fourth with the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which will wrap up its successful seven season run on Star Wars Day, just released a new trailer for the animated series’ finale. The finale will explore the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars was created by George Lucas. Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian) executive produces and is the supervising director.

The new eight-episode documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, allows fans a behind-the-scenes look at the series which launched one of the most popular characters in recent television history – Baby Yoda. Premiering on May 4, 2020, the in-depth look at the creation of the series is hosted by executive producer Jon Favreau and will feature cast and crew members sharing their experiences on the series.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said Favreau. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

New episodes of the documentary series will premiere on Fridays on Disney+.

The Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Description, Courtesy of Disney+:

Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars — Monday, May 4 — Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

Topics this season include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.







