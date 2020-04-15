‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 1 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “Grudge”

The team tracks a hacker on CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season one episode 13, “Grudge.” Directed by Leslie Libman from a script by Kathy McCormick, episode 13 will air on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season one stars Julian McMahon as Jess LeCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye. Yaya Gosselin, Lorne Cardinal, and Irene Bedard are season one recurring guest stars.

Episode 13 guest stars include Will Janowitz, George Hampe, Stefanie Brown, Alexander Manuel, James P. Rees, Franco IV, and Tracie Higgins. Joel Rooks, John Charles McLaughlin, and Lou Sumrall also guest star.

“Grudge” Plot – When a case of cyber-stalking escalates to multiple murders, the team must track down a hacker who will stop at nothing to get revenge on those he believes have wronged him. Also, someone from Hana’s past offers her help on the case, but at a price she’s not willing to pay.







The Season 1 Plot:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”







