It’s Ellie Kemper as Kimmy Schmidt versus Jon Hamm as the Reverend in the interactive special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs.the Reverend. Netflix just released a batch of photos from the special along with a teaser video and short synopsis.

The interactive special is set to premiere on May 12, 2020.

In addition to Ellie Kemper and Jon Hamm, cast members include Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, Daniel Radcliffe, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, and Donna Maria. Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer, and Johnny Knoxville also star in the special.

Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond, and David Miner executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots?

