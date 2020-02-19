Riverdale Season 4 Episode 14 Photos: Preview of “How to Get Away with Murder”

The CW’s Riverdale season four episode 13 finally caught up to the moment that’s been teased all season – the possible death of Jughead. After taking a two-week break, Riverdale will return on February 26, 2020 with, hopefully, answers as to who attacked Jughead and left him lying dead in the woods.

Episode 14, “How To Get Away with Murder,” was directed by James DeWille from a script by Arabella Anderson.

The season four cast is led by KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. Madelaine Petsch is Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge, Mӓdchen Amick is Alice Cooper, Ashleigh Murray is Josie McCoy, Casey Cott is Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos is Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich is FP Jones, Charles Melton is Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz.

“Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away with Murder” Plot – THE AFTERMATH — When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Reinhart), Archie (Apa) and Veronica (Mendes) are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of.





