‘Station 19’ is Officially Renewed for Season 6

ABC’s officially announced the renewal of Station 19 for a sixth season. Season five premiered in September 2021 and will return from its winter break with new episodes on Febraury 24, 2022.

“The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that Station 19 continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew,” stated Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of Grey’s Anatomy, the return of Station 19 ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.”

Stacy McKee created the series, with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers executive producing. ABC’s announcement confirmed Krista Vernoff will return as showrunner and executive producer.

“It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe,” said Vernoff. “I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of Station 19! It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.”

The popular drama stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato is Carina DeLuca, and Carlos Miranda plays Theo Ruiz.

The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The series takes us inside the tough, tight-knit, and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.







