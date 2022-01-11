Trailer: Apple TV+’s ‘Suspicion’ Series Starring Uma Thurman

Oscar nominee Uma Thurman teams up BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams (Man in the High Castle) for Suspicion, an upcoming dramatic series debuting on Apple TV+ on February 4, 2022. The new two-minute trailer introduces the key characters while not giving away too many details. It also does a great job of conveying the tone of this thriller.

In addition to Uma Thurman, the eight-episode season stars Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge).

Rob Williams guides the series as showrunner and executive produces along with Emmy Award nominee Chris Long (The Americans), Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group, and Anna Winger. Long also directs the series which is based on the popular Israeli drama False Flag. Darin McLeod (Watchmen) serves as a producer.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?







