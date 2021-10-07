Steve Carell to Star in FX’s ‘The Patient’ Limited Series

Emmy Award nominee Steve Carell is teaming up with the award-winning team behind The Americans for the FX limited series, The Patient. The FX Productions limited series is described as a psychological thriller and will star Carell as a psychiatrist.

The Americans‘ Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg are writing the 10 episode limited series and will serve as executive producers. Carell, Victor Hsu, and Caroline Moore are also executive producing.

“We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of The Americans,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with The Patient, which will showcase Steve Carell’s remarkable talents as an actor, producer and creative collaborator.”

Steve Carell earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his performance in Foxcatcher and multiple Emmy nominations for his starring role as Michael Scott on The Office. Carell’s credits include The Morning Show, Space Force, Welcome to Marwen, Vice, Beautiful Boy, and Last Flag Flying. He recently completed work on the animated sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

FX released the following description of the half-hour limited series:

“A psychological thriller from the minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, a psychotherapist finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.

Steve Carell will play ‘Alexander Strauss,’ a psychiatrist who has recently lost his wife. Behind his cerebral, sensitive exterior, he has yet to plumb the depths of his own pain and loss.”







