HBO Max’s What Happened, Brittany Murphy? examines the career, private life, and death of the actress who died under bizarre circumstances at 32. The official trailer shows a smiling Murphy at the height of her career as well as in the more troubled period just prior to her death.

Brittany Murphy’s life is remembered via interviews with friends and co-stars as well as footage from her films and TV projects. In particular, the months leading up to her death are examined along with Murphy’s relationship with her husband, a controversial figure who also died unexpectedly less than a year after Murphy passed away. Both Murphy and Monjack’s deaths were attributed to pneumonia and severe anemia.

Emmy nominee Cynthia Hill (Private Violence) directed and Mary Lisio, James Buddy Day, and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold executive produced. What Happened, Brittany Murphy? was produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions.

The Max Original two-part documentary will premiere on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

HBO Max released the following description of the docuseries:

“The documentary is an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old.

A captivating actress as effervescent on-screen as she was off, Murphy was a rising star whose movies helped define a generation. But in 2009, Murphy’s untimely passing ended her promising career, while the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death quickly became fodder for speculation and conspiracy theories. Featuring new archival footage and interviews with those closest to her, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? goes beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack. Sensitive and nuanced, the docuseries explores the legacy of a unique talent.”

On a personal note, I interviewed Brittany Murphy multiple times over the years and always found her to be a delightful interview with a contagious smile. RIP Brittany.









