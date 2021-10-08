‘Foundation’ Will Return for a Second Season

Apple TV+ has officially given Foundation a renewal order, with a second season announced prior to season one’s fourth episode. The sci-fi series is based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning trilogy and stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace, with David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight trilogy) guiding Foundation as showrunner and executive producer.

“Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like,” stated Goyer. “Now, with season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. I’m thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov’s brilliant masterwork. We’re playing the long game with Foundation and I’m grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We’re about to fold some serious space.”

Season one premiered on September 24, 2021 and has six new episodes still to air.

“We have been so excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is Foundation,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can’t wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling and stunning world-building in season two.”

In addition to Goyer, the Skydance Television production has Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost involved as executive producers.

“David Goyer’s Foundation has surpassed all my expectations by bringing my father’s philosophy and ideas to the screen in ways he could never do while staying true to his work,” said Robyn Asimov. “I know my father would have been proud to see his iconic story come to life through the show’s visual beauty and the layered characters, understanding full well his words would need this cinematic translation. My father was deeply indebted to his fans, to their loyalty and always hoped his work would pass through to following generations. The ‘Foundation’ series is fulfilling his wish (and mine) by introducing his work to a vast array of new readers. Given the cerebral nature of the Foundation books, this series is a tour de force.”

The season one cast also features Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

The monumental adaptation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.

