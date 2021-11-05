Are you ready to celebrate all things Stranger Things? Netflix has big plans for Stranger Things Day 2021 including more details on the much-anticipated, long-awaited fourth season coming in 2022.

Stranger Things Day is celebrated on November 6th in honor of the day Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana back in 1983. This year’s event will launch new footage from season four as well as Stranger Things limited-edition merchandise and special content released on the series’ social media channels.

The award-winning series was created by the Duffer Brothers and stars Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson. Cara Buono is Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer is Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton is Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery is Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink is Max, and Erica Sinclair returns as fan-favorite Priah Ferguson.

Season four newcomers include Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Djuricko, Mason Dye, and Sherman Augustus.

Netflix released the following details to allow Stranger Things fans to plan their day:

• Midnight PT: Head to the Stranger Things social channels to start the celebration.

• 7am PT: One word: California. Get ready for a tease of this final Season 4 location.

• 9am PT: Explore the world of Stranger Things like never before with the first official map of Hawkins, created by artist Kyle Lambert.

• 11am PT: Get a sneak peek at the Stranger Things 4 episode titles.

• 1pm PT: Take a tour of our first-ever Stranger Things pop-up stores opening in Los Angeles and New York City. More on how to visit these stores, including locations, below.

• 2pm PT: It’s a “How We Stranger Things Day” spotlight. Get an inside look at how to celebrate the day from some of our amazing creators and collectors.

• 4pm PT: From streetwear to stranger, watch the cast transform into their new looks for Stranger Things 4.

Additional Stranger Things Day goodies include:

• Stranger Things social channels will be celebrating alongside you by reposting fans and sharing iconic moments and lines from the series all day long.

• On Facebook, you’ll see a new suite of Stickers, AR Filters, and more released globally across their FB Messenger products.

• On Canva, check out a series of Stranger Things-inspired design templates optimized for all major social platforms (TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat), including video chat backgrounds such as Zoom and Google Hangouts, available on desktop, web, iOS and Android across select markets for a limited time.

• At Walmart, Target, Amazon and other marquee retail outlets worldwide including Foot Locker, Snipes and Zalando, you’ll find a variety of brand new Stranger Things merchandise, including a Hawkins High apparel campaign from Champion and toys and collectibles from Bandai, Funko and much more.

• On the official Netflix.shop, you’ll find a range of new Stranger Things products from a Chogrin collectible and apparel line, to limited edition Stranger Things General Mills cereal (Cheerios, Lucky Charms, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, of course) and a special edition Elegorgon statuette from iam8bit.

• In Latin America, Estrela is going back into their archives to release two Stranger Things themed Susi Dolls to celebrate the day. There will also be various special collections across Latin America at most Hypermarkets, Fast Fashion, department stores and specialty stores (Geek and Chocolate).

• In Europe, Sephora will feature a Merci Handy beauty collection online and in stores, including a pop-up store at their flagship Champs-Elysees location, and Panini will celebrate with a range of games, puzzles and collectible trading cards.

• From Asia, All Rights Reserved has partnered with Futura Laboratories to create an exclusive collectible figure of Eleven with the iconic phrase “Friends Don’t Lie” written out in Futura’s signature handwriting. The Eleven figure will launch with a matching limited edition apparel range, available globally.

• In the US, fans can take a tour of our first-ever Stranger Things pop-up stores located in New York City’s Times Square and at The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles. These retail experiences will offer fans access to unique memorabilia and merchandise as well as the chance to journey through iconic show locations like Joyce’s house, the Palace Arcade, Starcourt Mall, the Russian Lab, the Upside Down, and Hawkins High. Sign up to visit here.







