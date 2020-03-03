‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Offers a Peek Behind the Scenes

Netflix previously confirmed via video that Jim Hopper’s back – yes! – for the fourth season of Stranger Things. Now the streaming service has just released a new teaser video showing the cast – including David Harbour – gathered for a table read.

Production is currently underway in Atlanta on the award-winning show’s fourth season. Netflix hasn’t yet announced a targeted premiere date.

Returning cast members include Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson. Cara Buono is Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer is Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton is Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery is Steve Harrington, and Sadie Sink is Max.

The Duffer Brothers (Ross and Matt) created the series and serve as executive producers. Shawn Levy, Iain Paterson, and Dan Cohen also executive produce.







A Look Back at the First Three Seasons, Courtesy of Netflix:

A love letter to the ’80s classics that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is set in 1983 Indiana, where a young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.

Stranger Things 2: It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Stranger Things 3: It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.









