Bull Season 4 Episode 16 Photos: Preview of “Missing”

CBS’s Bull will finally return after taking a few weeks off with season four episode 16, “Missing.” Directed by Mike Smith from a script by Zyana Salazar and Larry Kaplow (story by Salazar), episode 16 airs on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Episode 16 guest stars include Marjan Neshat, Salena Qureshi, Sandra Thigpen, Tarek Bishara, Christina Bennett Lind, Michael Genet, and Eve Plumb. Chris Costa, Adia Smith-Erikkson, Skye Radcliffe Grayson, Aaron Walker, Bristol Pomeroy, and Bobby Roman also guest star in “Missing.”

The cast is led by Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, Freddy Rodriguez as Benny Colón, Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner as Danny James, Christopher Jackson as Chunk Palmer, and MacKenzie Meehan as Taylor Rentzel.

“Missing” Plot – Bull aims to convince a jury to put the law aside, when he represents a woman guilty of kidnapping her niece years ago to stop the girl’s father from abusing her. During jury selection, Bull looks for people who believe that when his client abducted her niece, she was saving the young girl’s life.







Bull Series Details, Courtesy of CBS:

Bull stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. His personal life proves harder to manage as he tries to live a healthier lifestyle following a heart attack and learns he is expecting a child with his ex-wife.

Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company’s mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm’s tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa’s who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-law student who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.

In high-stakes trials, Bull’s combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.’s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.