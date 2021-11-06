Netflix celebrated “Stranger Things Day” with the unveiling of a new Stranger Things season four teaser trailer revealing Eleven and the Byers family have moved to California. So, yes, part of season four will take place in California – the final location to be revealed for the upcoming season.

The teaser is narrated by Eleven as she writes to Mike discussing her life in California and how much she’s looking forward to “the best spring break ever.” We see her walking through the hallways at school attempting to be nice but basically being ignored by her classmates. We’re also treated to clips of a roller rink, lots of gunfire, explosions, a creepy doll, and a pizza delivery. What we’re not treated to is the reveal of an actual season four premiere date.

Since this teaser is labeled 004/004, we can assume that means the next video we’ll receive will be the actual full trailer for season four. That trailer, hopefully, will let us know when the new season will launch.

Season four stars Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson. Cara Buono is Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer is Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton is Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery is Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink is Max, and Erica Sinclair returns as fan-favorite Priah Ferguson.

Update: Netflix confirmed season four will premiere next summer. They also revealed the season four episode titles:

“The Hellfire Club”

“Vecna’s Curse”

“The Monster and the Superhero”

“Dear Billy”

“The Nina Project”

“The Dive”

“The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

“Papa”

“The Piggyback”

A Look Back at Stranger Things, Courtesy of Netflix:

A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.

Stranger Things 2: It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Stranger Things 3: It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.







