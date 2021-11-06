‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2 Teaser and Premiere Date

The teaser trailer for season two of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones finds the dysfunctional televangelist family ready to launch Gemstones on Digital Demand (GODD), a 24-hour on demand sermon service. The teaser also reveals Jesse Gemstone is stepping up his game and declaring himself the logical choice to lead the family after Eli Gemstone retires.

Season two will premiere on January 9, 2022 with the release of the first two episodes of the nine episode season. Subsequent episodes will air on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT.

Returning series stars include Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, and Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone. Tony Cavalero is Keefe Chambers, Tim Baltz plays BJ, Skyler Gisondo is Gideon Gemstone, and Greg Alan Williams stars as Martin Imari.

Walton Goggins will reprise his recurring role as Baby Billy Freeman. Additional returning recurring guest stars include Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, Jody Hill as Levi, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone, and Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone.

Newcomers to the weird world of The Righteous Gemstones include Jason Schwartzman as Thaniel Block, Eric Roberts as Junior, Eric Andre as Lyle Lissons, and Jessica Lowe as Lindy Lissons.

Danny McBride created the series and serves as writer, director, and executive producer. Directors Jody Hill and David Gordon Green also executive produce season two along with John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James.