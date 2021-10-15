‘Succession’ Season 3 Episode 1 Details: Plot, Photos, and Cast

The ultra-rich Roy family returns for another season of backstabbing, corporate espionage, and riveting dysfunctional family shenanigans when HBO’s Succession season three episode one premieres on October 17, 2021. New episodes of the award-winning drama will air on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT, with episode one – “Secession” – picking up after Kendall, designated by his father to be offered up as a blood sacrifice, betrayed his dad during a live press conference. Rather than take the fall for Waystar Royco’s cruise division disaster, Kendall shocked everyone by choosing to lay the blame at his father’s feet.

HBO released the following synopsis for season three episode one:

“Following his bombshell presser, a righteous Kendall (Jeremy Strong) scrambles to find a base of operations, while Logan’s (Brian Cox) team searches for safe harbor.”

In addition to Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, the cast of season three includes Sarah Snook as Shiv, Kieran Culkin as Roman, Alan Ruck as Connor, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom, and Nicholas Braun as Greg. Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin also return for season three.

Joining the cast for the upcoming nine-episode season are Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood), Adrien Brody (Chapelwaite), Hope Davis (Your Honor), Sanaa Lathan (Hit and Run), Linda Emond (Lodge 49), Jihae (Mars), and Dasha Nekrasova (Sunday Girl).

Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell also executive produce.

The Season 3 Plot and Episodes 2 and 3 Descriptions, Courtesy of HBO:

Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall’s impulsive decision to expose the company’s sprawling scandal, the family is left to each contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.