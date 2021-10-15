‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 5 Photos, Plot, and Air Date

CBS’s FBI is taking a three week break and will return on November 2, 2021 with season four episode five, “Charlotte’s Web.” Directed by Yangzom Brauen from a script by Claire Demorest and Heather Michaels, episode five finds the team investigating a kidnapping.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring cast members include Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor, Roshawn Franklin as Agent Hobbs, Yasmine Aker as Mona Nazari, and Jared P-Smith as SWAT Leader Dan.

“Charlotte’s Web” Plot: After a suburban woman is kidnapped from her home, the team looks into trysts on both sides of a seemingly perfect marriage. Also, OA feels pressure from Mona to make changes in his career path.