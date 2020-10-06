‘The Pack’ Trailer Features Adorable Dogs and Olympian Lindsey Vonn

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for The Pack, a new unscripted adventure series hosted by Olympian Lindsey Vonn and loaded with adorable dogs. The series, which features 12 teams of dogs and their humans competing for $750,000, will premiere on November 20, 2020.

The record-setting Gold Medal skier will be joined in her hosting duties by her four-legged co-star, Lucy. Lucy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, was adopted by Vonn in 2016. According to Amazon, Lucy’s a world traveler who’s always ready for a new adventure.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

The Pack is a new global unscripted series that celebrates the unrivaled bond between dogs and their human companions. Hosted by gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her canine co-host Lucy, the series features twelve teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure across multiple continents.

At stake is a life-changing $750,000 for the winning duo and their charity, with $500,000 going to the winners and $250,000 for the animal charity of their choice. Additionally, The Pack donated $250,000 during filming to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations in each country, helping to pay it forward to dogs and those who love them around the world.

To win the monetary prize for themselves and their charity, the teams will have to depend on their understanding of one another’s strengths and weaknesses and prove to have the strongest bond in the pack. In each locale, the human and dog duos will face fun and exciting challenges, designed in concert with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group on their exciting journey, making sure it is a positive experience for everyone.

The Teams:

Brian Calvert & Dixie (Camby, IN) – Dixie is a 5-year-old Old Bluetick Coonhound. She’s a therapy dog for veterans and a deer tracking dog. She’s known as “Dixie The Praying Dog” because Brian taught her how to ‘bow’ down to pray and say thank you to Veterans on command. Brian is a 47-year-old man from Camby, Indiana. Half of the week, Brian drives semi-trucks while taking Dixie to public appearances and events for the rest of the week. Both Brian and Dixie have dedicated their lives to helping Veterans, kids, and anyone who might need a smile. Brian and Dixie have a custom Jeep Wrangler with Dixie’s signature logo on it. They drive around in the Jeep participating in parades, escorting charity motorcycle rides, and escorting veterans’ funerals.

Chelsey Lowe & Gryffin (Newport Beach, CA) – Gryffin and Chelsey currently live in Newport Beach, California, where they enjoy doing activities such as surfing, stand up paddleboarding, yoga, beach volleyball, and anything else outdoors. Chelsey played college volleyball at UC Santa Barbara and is a yoga instructor. Chelsey found Gryffin at just seven weeks old about seven years ago, on her way home from a trip, and Gryffin hasn’t left her side since. They do everything together. Chelsey even brings her to work, teaching her yoga classes with Gryffin by her side!

Chisum Joe Johnson & Kepo (Cogar, OK) – Kepo joined Chisum’s family in 2017. Chisum initially got Kepo as a friend to his older dog (who has since passed) and a new friend for him. Chisum began to train Kepo as a tracking pup, and through that, they grew a close bond. Chisum didn’t realize how smart a dog could be until he befriended Kepo. Chisum credits Kepo for keeping him grounded after a stressful day at the fire station.

Daniel Reese & Allister (Chicago, IL) – Four years ago, Daniel Reese was blessed to be in the right place at the right time rescuing Allister, his sweet Wired Haired Rat Terrier, making him Daniel’s forever fur best friend. Allister is always ready for the next big adventure. Daniel gets so much love from Allister that he now wants to share that feeling with the world.

Donna Modafferi & Charlie (New York City, NY) – Donna Modafferi and her Schnoodle-Schnauzer-Poodle, Charlie, currently reside in New York City. Donna fell in love with Charlie’s adorable face from a photo she saw online – proving there is such a thing as love at first sight. When Donna brought Charlie home in July 2016, Charlie fit into Donna’s little family perfectly and has brought them so much joy and love ever since.

Josh White & Snow (West Hollywood, CA) – Josh has a 3-year-old Standard Poodle named Snow. Josh loves to groom Snow, changing up her look to then go out and take photos of her! Snow enjoys all the attention and all the love, but most of all, she just enjoys spending time with Josh – and Josh enjoys spending all his time with her!

Kioni “Kentucky” Russell Gallahue & Derby (San Diego, CA) – Kentucky got Derby from a loving family that realized that they couldn’t take care of him and needed to re-home him. Kentucky took him in, and they have been best friends ever since. Once living with Kentucky, Derby discovered a whole new world, and Kentucky helped give Derby the confidence to enjoy and explore it. Derby came into Kentucky’s life at a low point, and he helped get Kentucky through the hard times and start a new life in San Diego. Together they are inseparable. They love to surf, ride motorcycles, and find new, fun, crazy activities together.

Linh Iacona & Chance (Brooklyn, NY) – After suddenly losing Linh’s first dog, a senior rescue, she searched on Petfinder and found Chance (who at the time was called Griff). She drove 8 hours that day to pick him up at his foster home. At only six weeks old, he was found homeless roaming the streets of Kentucky, then transported to Pennsylvania to be fostered. She adopted Chance at three and a half months old, and now he’s living his best life in Brooklyn.

Lucy Riles & Duchess (Woodland Hills, CA) – Duchess is an 8-year-old Black Lab that loves tennis balls and playing fetch with Lucy, a Stay-at-Home Mom of four kids, two dogs and wife to one husband. Duchess and Lucy’s bond began when Duchess was four months old. With a toddler and baby already in tow, Lucy decided to adopt Duchess from Southern California Labrador Retriever Rescue. But as the years went on, it’s pretty clear that Duchess was the one doing the rescuing all along.

The unconditional love, security, companionship and emotional support Duchess has provided Lucy and her kids has gotten their family through some of life’s most devastating losses and obstacles. Not only has Duchess saved the lives and hearts of Lucy and her family, but Duchess is also about to win over your hearts as well! This duo may be the oldest female team on The Pack and viewed as a couple of underdogs…but never underestimate the inner strength of a mom and her lab. Lucy and Duchess are here to prove you CAN teach an old dog (and old broad) new tricks!

Mark LeBlanc & Ace (Salt Lake City, UT) – Mark is a 31-year-old mechanical engineer and professional photographer with a furry best friend named Ace, a 10-year-old Border Collie. Mark specifically wanted a breed that could match his physical abilities and intensity – Ace was exactly that for him. They love to push themselves to the limit in the mountains. Living in Salt Lake City, Utah, they are always active outdoors doing things like rock climbing, backcountry skiing, mountain biking, and trail running. At six months old, Ace was catching frisbees 30 yards away, and at ten years old, a ten-mile trail run is simply a warm-up. Together, Mark and Ace have an unbreakable bond and a thrill for adventure.

Mitra Najibeh Yosri & Bozley (Los Angeles, CA) – Nine years ago, Mitra Yosri met Bozley, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. Bozley escorted Mitra when she made the life-changing decision to move from Utah to Los Angeles, and they do absolutely everything together. With the unconditional love and companionship that Bozley has always provided her, Mitra has been able to take risks and pursue her dreams. Today, Mitra and Bozley enjoy cuddling and hiking through the hills of Eagle Rock and sharing food. Mitra is most happy at home with Bozley and her two cats. Bozley is happiest trying to catch flies and never leaving Mitra’s side.

Vania Zuniga & Jax (Long Beach, CA) – Jax is a goofy three-year-old Golden Retriever who loves to be attached to Vania’s hip (unless there is a squirrel around). This pair loves to spend their time soaking up the sun at the beach. Jax loves to put a smile on anyone’s face, but be careful because his dog hair is contagious!