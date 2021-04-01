Wynonna Earp‘s Tim Rozon stars in Syfy’s upcoming supernatural drama, SurrealEstate. Rozon stars as a realtor who specializes in properties with disturbing histories, and the short teaser finds him introducing himself to a homeowner in need of help.

In addition to unveiling the 15-second teaser, the network released the first four photos from episode one. Syfy’s targeting a summer 2021 premiere.

Rozon reunites with his Wynonna Earp co-star Melanie Scrofano for the series’ first two episodes. After making her directorial debut with Wynonna Earp, Scrofano directs episodes one and two of SurrealEstate‘s 10 episode first season. Paul Fox, Danishka Esterhazy and Paolo Barzman also direct SurrealEstate episodes.

Joining Rozon in season one are Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, and Tennille Read. George R. Olson is the showrunner and executive produces along with Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, and Danishka Esterhazy. The series is a Blue Ice Pictures production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Syfy:

In the season premiere of SurrealEstate, a team of eclectic real estate specialists handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure—and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own.