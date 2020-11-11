First Look: ‘Godmothered’ Photos Starring Isla Fisher

Disney+ is showing off a first look at the upcoming holiday comedy, Godmothered. The Christmas-themed comedy’s first photos feature Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) and Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon).

The comedy’s cast also includes Santiago Cabrera (Big Little Lies), Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Jane Curtin (United We Fall), June Squibb (Little Voice), Jillian Shea Spaeder (OMG!), Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani (The Cool Kids), Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project), and Stephnie Weir (Happy Together).

Godmothered is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 4, 2020.

Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones’s Diary) directs and Justin Springer (Dumbo) produced the holiday comedy. Diane L. Sabatini, Tom Pollock, Ivan Reitman, and Amie Karp executive produced. Oscar-winner Rachel Portman (Emma) composed the score and Jillian Shea Spaeder performed “Rise Up (Joy to the World)” and “Hero” for the film’s soundtrack.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Fisher) working at a news station in Boston.

Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “Happily Ever After,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.







