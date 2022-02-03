Three-time Olympic Gold medalist Shaun White will be the subject of a three episode documentary series that dives into his personal and professional lives, including his current journey to compete in the upcoming 2022 Olympic Winter Games. White’s giving the documentary filmmaking team of Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau (Trophy, Immigration Nation) incredible access for the untitled docuseries that’s targeting a release on discovery+ later this year.

“I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to look back on my career and share my decades-long journey and personal archival footage with discovery+ audiences around the globe. I cannot wait for viewers to experience my path to the 2022 Olympics right along with me,” said Shaun White.

“Shaun White’s road to domination in the worlds of both skateboarding and snowboarding has been a completely wild, twenty-year ride. We are excited to share his drive, struggles, and triumphs with discovery+ audiences this year,” stated filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau.

“Shaun White’s incredible journey has been unprecedented and wildly entertaining, and it deserves to be documented and shared with the world,” said Mike Tollin, Executive Producer and Co-chairman of Mandalay Sports Media. “We’re thrilled to partner with discovery+ to bring viewers the mind-blowing performances and death-defying feats that they know and love from Shaun, while also providing a peek at never-before-seen footage of his early years – before he came to dominate a sport like few athletes ever have.”

discovery+ announced the documentary series during their 2022 Television Critics Association panel.

Per discovery+: “With compelling personal and professional narratives, the premium three-part docuseries will follow American icon Shaun White and explore his legacy that transcends sports. It is a story that includes childhood struggles with a congenital heart condition, the miraculous development of his unbeatable talent, sacrifices made by his unconventional but remarkably supportive parents, the gutsy move into pro-snowboarding at an absurdly young age, and of course, his glorious exploits at the Olympics, where he holds the record for most gold medals by a snowboarder. The filmmakers have been with White in recent months as he qualifies for this year’s games and will be filming with him in Beijing, capturing up-to-the-minute footage as he defends his Olympic title in pursuit of a historic fourth gold medal.”

discovery+ also announced additional documentaries that have been set for release this year.

“Our first year of discovery+ included a groundbreaking set of documentaries and the reaction from both viewers and the doc community has been amazing. We saw audiences flock to the platform for the work of a diverse group of talented filmmakers in a big way. In 2022, we will expand on our promise to bring urgent, surprising & ambitious stories from award-winning filmmakers including Werner & Rudolph Herzog, Nick Brigden and Keith Maitland, to our viewers around the world,” said Igal Svet, Vice President, Documentaries, discovery+.

The just-announced documentaries include:

LEGACY: IN THE SHADOW OF GREATNESS (March 8, 2022)

Director: Jonathan Hock

Executive Producers: Mike Basone, Dwyane Wade, Mark Ciardi, Jonathan Hock, and Melanie Capacia Johnson

Produced by: NEO Studios, 59th & Prairie Entertainment A six-part docuseries from 11-time Emmy Award winning filmmaker Jonathan Hock, following the athletic pursuits of the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield, and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to make their own mark on the world.

INVENTIONS THAT CHANGED HISTORY (March 31, 2022)

Executive Producers: Tom Forman, Chuck Dalaklis, Jenny Daly, Jon Beyer An inspiring six-part limited series that tells the unbelievable stories behind our culture’s most notable inventions.

UNDISCOVERED: EDGEWOOD (May 19, 2022)

Executive Producers: Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Craig H. Shepherd, Nick Brigden From 1955 to 1975, the United States Army Chemical Corps conducted classified human subject research on thousands of soldiers at the Edgewood Arsenal facility in Maryland. The purpose was to evaluate the impact of potent, mind-altering chemical warfare agents on military personnel as an alternative to traditional mortal combat. Today, many of those soldiers believe that the military broke the law and engaged in a decades-long cover-up to hide the truth about what really happened to them at Edgewood Arsenal. Through shocking, never-before-seen footage of the drug experiments, along with exclusive, first-hand accounts from both the mastermind behind the research and the soldiers who participated in it, UNDISCOVERED: EDGEWOOD will uncover the true story of one of the most bizarre and controversial chapters in recent American history.

UNDISCOVERED: FINDING AMELIA (June 9, 2022)

Director: David Carr

Producers: Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht, Greg Spring, Michael Carra, Mary Williams It is the greatest unsolved mystery in American history. Amelia Earhart disappears while attempting to be the first woman to fly around the world in 1937. Credible theories remain unproven, and decades of searching have turned up nothing. But now, a team has irrefutable evidence they know Amelia’s final resting place and are launching an expedition to finally bring her home.







