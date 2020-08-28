‘That Animal Rescue Show’ Spotlights the Bond Between Animals and Humans

CBS All Access’ new docuseries That Animal Rescue Show focuses on Austin, Texas’ animal rescue community. The series comes from five-time Oscar nominee Richard Linklater and two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag and is set to premiere on the subscription service on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

All 10 episodes of the season will be available on October 29th for binge-watching.

Linklater, Guttentag, Nayeema Raza, Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw, and Julia Eisenman executive produce.

“I come to this project hoping to shine a light on the folks I’ve met who are making a difference every day in the lives of unwanted, abused and disabled animals. What strikes me most is the joy and discovery on both sides of the relationship between the animals and their human caregivers. These are inspirational stories that I believe will be a positive force in the world.” said Richard Linklater. “I’m grateful to CBS All Access for their support in this adventure.”

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Richard, one of the most creative and ambitious artists of our time,” stated Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access. “His profound passion for animals – and the humans devoted to them – is apparent, as he reveals rich, nuanced stories, nowhere more emotional, hilarious, or revealing of character than through these dynamic, and sometimes unconventional, relationships. Richard’s unique brand and keen eye will make an excellent addition to CBS All Access’s early expansion into unscripted programming.”

That Animal Rescue Show Details, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

The series follows the animal rescue community in and around Austin, Texas, where Linklater lives. The docuseries provides a window into this captivating world through moving, humorous and powerful stories of animals and the humans who love them.

The episodes transport audiences to a ranch where humans heal alongside goats, a pioneering no-kill shelter that has saved the lives of 80,000 dogs and cats, an arena where children with disabilities learn to walk with the help of horses and a program in which female prisoners find second chances alongside rescue puppies. They feature extraordinary characters including a volunteer wildlife veterinarian who rehabilitates squirrels and eagles, a homeless woman who dedicates herself to three cows she tows along with her and young couples who have opened their homes to abandoned 200-pound pigs.

