Selena Gomez’s Cooking Show Gets Renewed for Season 2

Selena Gomez is going to continue to hone her culinary skills with season two of HBO Max’s Selena + Chef. “Learning from some of the best chefs in the world has vastly improved my cooking skills but I have a lot more to learn. I am looking forward to challenging myself in the kitchen on the next season,” said executive producer and budding cook Selena Gomez.

In season one, Gomez teamed up with chefs Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tonya Holland. Season two’s 10 episodes will bring in new all-star chefs to help the actress/singer improve her cooking skills.

“We are thrilled to continue the culinary fun of watching Selena in the kitchen on HBO Max. From her chemistry with each master chef to those colorful knives in the first season, we can’t wait to see what delicious surprises she has in store for season two,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

Selena + Chef is a July Moon Productions and Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) production. In addition to Gomez, the cooking series is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be back in the kitchen with Selena and HBO Max for another entertaining and delightful season of this unscripted, unrehearsed and very unpredictable culinary adventure,” said IPC’s Saidman.

Selena + Chef Details, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Since social distancing at home, Selena has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. In each episode of this unapologetically authentic cook-along, Selena, with the support of her Quaranteam, will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they’ll tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients.

In season one, they tackled everything from cooking with raw octopus, learning how to properly locate the correct oven controls, deveining shrimp at record speed, honest on-the-spot reviews from her Grandparents and best friends, and narrowly avoiding a sliced finger or two. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, and this casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home.







