The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards announced a batch of artists set to perform during the 2020 awards show. Kelsea Ballerini, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi have been added to the list of confirmed performers.

15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban – 2019’s ACM Entertainer of the Year – is hosting this year’s show which will be broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, September 16th at 8pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast). The Academy of Country Music Awards will air on CBS and will be available to stream on demand and CBS All Access.

On August 20th, Keith Urban surprised Riley Green and Tenille Townes with the announcement they were this year’s New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year winners, respectively. Both will also be performing during the live broadcast.

“When we had to come off the road back in March, I wasn’t sure what the rest of 2020 would look like,” said Green. “So much has happened in the world since then, and I’m really excited to have a moment to play music again. My grandfathers’ love for country music is what led me to this moment, and I have to dedicate this award to them. Thank you to everyone who believes in my music enough to let this boy from Alabama get to share his songs like this.”

“I’ll always remember this feeling, standing here as a new artist,” said Townes. “I feel so honored and incredibly grateful just to be a part of this country music community that inspires me. Receiving this ACM Award feels like belief from that community, and that means so much to me.”

The 55th ACM Awards mark the first time the show is taking place in Nashville using the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. According to CBS, Kelsea Ballerini will perform “Hole in the Bottle,” Gabby Barrett will sing “I Hope,” and Maren Morris is set to perform “To Hell & Back” at the Ryman Auditorium. Also performing from Ryman are Tenille Townes, Riley Green, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett, featuring Jon Pardi.

Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, and Miranda Lambert will take the stage at The Bluebird Cafe.







