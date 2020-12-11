ABC’s revealed the 32 women who will be vying for Matt James’ attention on season 25 of The Bachelor. James, who was announced as the first Black Bachelor back in June, will be searching for love among a bevy of eligible bachelorettes that includes a photographer, a ballerina, a model, a queen, and a couple of attorneys.

Season 25 is set to premiere on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. The two-hour premiere will finish up with 24 bachelorettes still standing.

In an interview with Extra, host Chris Harrison teased there will be more than one woman joining the season as the season goes on. Harrison also shared the scoop on a few of the bachelorettes, saying, “It is such a great group of women. Someone like Bree, who left a very prominent tech job to be a part of this show… Sara’s another girl who was the caretaker of her home… and remember this girl Maggie… I don’t want to ruin anything, but she is one of my favorite human beings that I’ve ever had on this show.”

Season 25’s 32 Bachelorettes:

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.

Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Alicia, 24, a professional ballerina from New York City, N.Y.

Amber, 30, a nursing student from Costa Mesa, Calif.

Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Ill.

Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.

Carolyn, 30, a journalist from Los Angeles, Calif.

Casandra, 25, a social worker from Newport Beach, Calif.

Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Corrinne, 22, a marketing manager from Pomfret, Conn.

Emani, 25, a realtor from Albuquerque, N.M.

Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, N.Y.

Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas

Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Ill.

Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.

Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, N.C.

Kimberly, 28, an airline recruiter from Seattle, Wash.

Kit, 21, a socialite from New York City, N.Y.

Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, N.J.

Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Fla.

Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia

Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Md.

Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, Calif.

MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio

Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.

Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.

Saneh, 25, an IT consultant from Denver, Colo.

Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, Calif.

Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.

Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, Tenn.

Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, Calif.







