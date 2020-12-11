‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Episode 4: Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

Eddie’s dealing with major issues on the winter finale of ABC’s A Million Little Things. Season three episode four, directed by Tessa Blake from a script by Christopher Luccy and Nikita T. Hamilton, will air on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez. Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

The winter finale guest cast includes Chris Geere as Jamie, Nikiva Dionne as Shanice Williamson, Andrew Leeds as Peter Benoit, and Erin Karpluk as Anna Benoit.

“the talk” Plot: Eddie’s injuries put a strain on his marriage as he secretly continues to manage the pain from the accident. Meanwhile, Rome struggles with his movie and finds an ally in Shanice; and Maggie continues her journey in England as she and Jamie grow closer than ever on the winter finale.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now.