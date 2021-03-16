‘The Bachelorette’ Reveals Seasons 17 and 18 Stars

ABC’s The Bachelor season 25 fan favorites Katie Thurston and Michelle Young have been tapped to star in the 17th and 18th seasons of The Bachelorette. Katie Thurston’s season 17 will premiere during the summer of 2021. Michelle Young’s season 18 will follow in the fall.

ABC confirmed the return of the dating series for seasons 17 and 18 as well as the seasons’ stars during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.

Season 17 will be moving forward without Chris Harrison as host. Instead, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will work as mentors and assist Thurston.

ABC released the following biographies of the two upcoming The Bachelorette stars:

Katie Thurston – Among the season 25 women, Katie emerged as a leading voice, who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house, and women all over America applauded her for speaking up for what she believes in. The 30-year-old Washington native became an instant fan favorite for her memorable arrival on night one where she introduced herself to Matt, light-up vibrator in tow. Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her.

Michelle Young – After joining the season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole The Bachelor's attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old kindergarten teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.








