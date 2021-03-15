‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 10 Photos: “I’ve Got This” Preview

By
Rebecca Murray
-

NBC’s This Is Us will finally return with a new episode on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Season five episode 10 – “I’ve Got This” – welcomes back fan favorite Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke. Rashad first appeared on the series in season three playing Beth’s mom.

The season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson plays Beth, Chris Sullivan stars as Toby, and Caitlin Thompson is Madison.

“I’ve Got This” Plot: Beth navigates qualms with her mother; Kevin and Kate bring their families together for dinner.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 10
Mandy Moore as Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia as Jack in ‘This Is Us’ season 5 episode 10 (Photo by: NBC)
This Is Us Season 5 Episode 10
Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth and Phylicia Rashad as Carol in season 5 episode 10 (Photo by: NBC)
This Is Us Season 5 Episode 10
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack and Mandy Moore as Rebecca in season 5 episode 10 (Photo by: NBC)
This Is Us Season 5 Episode 10
Lyric Ross as Deja, Asante Blackk as Malik, Faithe Herman as Annie, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Eris Baker as Tess, Phylicia Rashad as Carol, and Sterling K. Brown as Randall in season 5 episode 10 (Photo by: NBC)
This Is Us Season 5 Episode 10
Chris Sullivan as Toby and Justin Hartley as Kevin in season 5 episode 10 (Photo by: NBC)
This Is Us Season 5 Episode 10
Justin Hartley as Kevin, Caitlin Thompson as Madison, and Chris Sullivan as Toby in season 5 episode 10 (Photo by: NBC)
This Is Us Season 5 Episode 10
Sterling K. Brown as Randall and Asante Blackk as Malik in season 5 episode 10 (Photo by: NBC)
This Is Us Season 5 Episode 10
Justin Hartley as Kevin and Caitlin Thompson as Madison in the “I’ve Got This” episode (Photo by: NBC)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR