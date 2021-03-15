NBC’s This Is Us will finally return with a new episode on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Season five episode 10 – “I’ve Got This” – welcomes back fan favorite Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke. Rashad first appeared on the series in season three playing Beth’s mom.

The season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson plays Beth, Chris Sullivan stars as Toby, and Caitlin Thompson is Madison.

“I’ve Got This” Plot: Beth navigates qualms with her mother; Kevin and Kate bring their families together for dinner.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.