‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18: 30 Bachelors Vie for Michelle Young’s Attention

An NFL player, a yoga guru, a neuroscientist, and two firefighters are among the 30 bachelors who will be competing for Michelle Young’s attention on the upcoming season of ABC’s The Bachelorette. Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 and follows The Bachelor season 25 fan favorite Michelle Young as she tries to find a soulmate.

Michelle Young’s a 28-year-old former former Division I basketball player from Minnesota who’s currently employed as a fifth-grade teacher. Young joined Matt James’ The Bachelor season during week three and went on to be the season’s runner-up.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette Bachelors:

Alec, 29, an engineer from North Charleston, SC

Brandon J., 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR

Brandon K., 29, a brand manager from Austin, TX

Bryan, 31, an NFL player from Chicago, IL

Casey, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, FL

Chris G., 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Chris S., 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, CA

Clayton, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, MO

Daniel, 26, a firefighter from Austin, TX

Edward, 27, a wellness coach from Los Angeles, CA

Garrett, 33, a tech CEO from Salt Lake City, UT

Jack, 30, a former Army officer from Philadelphia, PA

Jamie, 32, a biotech CEO from San Diego, CA

Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, MN

JoMarri, 26, a personal trainer from Fresno, CA

Leroy, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, TX

LT, 38, a yoga guru from Bellevue, WA

Martin, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, FL

Mollique, 36, an academic administrator from San Diego, CA

Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, TX

Olu, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, NJ

Pardeep, 30, a neuroscientist from Brooklyn, NY

Peter, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, FL

PJ, 30, a firefighter from Houston, TX

Rick, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, CA

Rodney, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Romeo, 32, a mathematician from New York City, NY

Ryan, 30, an environmental consultant from San Jose, CA

Spencer, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, OH

Will, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, MI

“Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.” – per ABC.







