‘The Boys’ Spinoff Focuses on Superheroes Attending College

Amazon is looking to expand the world of the Emmy Award-nominated superhero series The Boys with a spinoff set at a college for supes. The untitled spinoff will feature a new batch of superheroes and is set to star Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (Here and Now), Shane Paul McGhie (Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor), Reina Hardesty (Brockmire), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters).

Amazon didn’t reveal details on the new characters or when we can expect The Boys spinoff to premiere.

The official announcement confirmed Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters have come on board as season one showrunners following the exit of showrunner Craig Rosenberg.

“Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days – which is an insane and true fact – our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes,” stated The Boys‘ showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke. “Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”

Fazekas and Butters executive produce along with Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. The spinoff is a Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios production, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Amazon released the following description of the spinoff:

“Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the Untitled The Boys Spinoff is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games – with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”







