‘Bridgerton’ Cast Extended Panel and Season 2 Photos

Netflix hosted its first-ever TUDUM global fan event on September 25, 2021, with the three-hour event promoting the streaming service’s impressive lineup of original series and films. Netflix used the fan event to showcase new videos and photos from their 2021-2022 lineup which includes the much-anticipated second season of Bridgerton.

Today, Netflix released an extended Bridgerton panel video featuring returning series stars Nicola Coughlan and Jonathan Bailey along with new cast members Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran. They also unveiled the first three official photos from the upcoming season.

Bridgerton is inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels and stars Jonathan Bailey (“Anthony Bridgerton”), Harriet Cains (“Philipa Featherington”), Bessie Carter (“Prudence Featherington”), Nicola Coughlan (“Penelope Featherington”), Phoebe Dynevor (“Daphne Bridgerton”), Ruth Gemmell (“Lady Violet Bridgerton”), and Florence Hunt (“Hyacinth Bridgerton”). Claudia Jessie (“Eloise Bridgerton”), Luke Newton (“Colin Bridgerton”), Luke Thompson (“Benedict Bridgerton”), Will Tilston (“Gregory Bridgerton”), and Polly Walker (“Lady Portia Featherington”) also star.

In addition, season two’s cast includes Simone Ashley (“Kate Sharma”), Adjoa Andoh (“Lady Danbury”), Shelley Conn (“Mary Sharma”), and Charithra Chandran (“Edwina Sharma”).

Season one premiered on Christmas 2020 and season two is expected to arrive in 2022. Netflix has already given the series early season three and four orders.

The Bridgerton Plot:

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, Bridgerton is set in the sexy, lavish, and competitive world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring, and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure, and love.

Season two tells a new romance story – that of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for love.